Shah Alam Section 7 lake is safe, crocodile-free - Perhilitan Selangor

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan) confirmed that the Section 7 lake here is safe and no other crocodiles have been spotted in the recreational area.

Selangor Perhilitan director Wan Mohd Adib Wan Mohd Yusoh said close monitoring carried out through the use of night vision drones and surveillance of the lake did not detect the presence of other reptiles after a copper (salt-water) crocodile that was spotted inhabiting the lake was captured in a trap laid on Sept 5.

“In fact, the two crocodile traps installed since the presence of the reptile was detected on Sept 4, were also removed on Saturday (Sept 7), and the operation was completely terminated,“ he told Bernama.

Mohd Adib said the crocodile measuring 1.68 metres (5.5 feet) and confirmed to be disease-free (after quarantine) had been released into the Paya Indah Wetlands in Dengkil.

He said no investigation paper was opened, but Perhilitan did not rule out the possibility that the crocodile was in the fresh water lake either because it got swept in during a flood or was released by a reckless party.