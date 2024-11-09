Shah Alam Section 7 lake resumes recreational activities

SHAH ALAM: The Section 7 lake here, which was temporarily closed due to a crocodile sighting, has reopened to the public today.

In a statement, the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) said that recreational activities, such as jogging and picnicking, can now resume as usual.

MBSA also expressed gratitude to the public for their cooperation during the closure.

The park had been closed from 8 pm to 7 am starting Sept 4 to facilitate efforts to capture the crocodile spotted in the area.

The 1.68-metre-long saltwater crocodile was successfully trapped around 10.30 pm on the same day.

Yesterday, the Selangor Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) confirmed that lake is safe and no other crocodiles have been detected.

The two crocodile traps installed at the lake were removed last Saturday.