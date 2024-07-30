Sibu police solve nearly 88 pct of cases in six months of the year

SIBU: Sibu recorded 357 criminal cases in the first six months of this year, where 314 cases, or nearly 88 per cent were solved, said Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili.

He said the crime index increased to 74.15 per cent, with 152 cases compared to last year, but it is under control.

He said for drug-related crimes, 687 arrests were made compared to 621 within the same period last year.

“Drug seizures totalling RM722,297 were recorded compared to RM975,147 last year,” he said during the Sibu district police headquarters monthly assembly today.

According to him, losses due to commercial crimes registered a significant increase, reaching over RM10 million in contrast with over RM6 million last year.

He said 265 commercial crime investigation papers were opened, with 218 cases, or 82 per cent, being solved.

He said the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division had also issued 31,259 summonses with a total of RM 567,320 in fines, adding that 15 fatal accidents were recorded within the period.