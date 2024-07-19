Singapore Senior Minister Lee arrives in Malaysia to attend King’s Installation Ceremony

SEPANG: Singapore Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong arrived in Malaysia today to attend the Installation Ceremony of the 17th King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim, at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

The commercial aircraft carrying Lee, along with his wife Ho Ching and his delegation, landed at Terminal 1 of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport here at 4.15 pm.

Lee was accompanied by Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad and Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling, who is also Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry.

Yesterday, the Singapore Prime Minister’s Office announced in a statement that Lee is among a select group of foreign leaders invited by His Majesty to attend the installation ceremony.

During the visit, the former prime minister will attend the installation ceremony and the Royal Banquet.

Lee is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Malay rulers, Malaysian ministers and leaders, and speak at a Kuala Lumpur Business Club dinner.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath and signed the instrument of office as the 17th King on Jan 31.