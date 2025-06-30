Johor-Singapore RTS Link hits 56% completion, set for 2026 launch

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link has achieved 56 per cent physical progress as of June, marking a significant milestone in the cross-border infrastructure project.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi confirmed the progress, highlighting advancements in track construction, station development, and system testing.

He expressed confidence that the project would elevate Johor’s economic standing in the region.

“The RTS Link reflects the commitment of both the state and federal governments, alongside Singapore, to deliver modern, efficient, and safe infrastructure for public convenience,“ Onn Hafiz said in a Facebook post today.

The RTS Link, connecting Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru to Woodlands North in Singapore, will slash travel time to just five minutes.

The project aims to alleviate border congestion while strengthening Malaysia-Singapore relations and stimulating regional economic growth.

Scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, the RTS Link is designed for high efficiency, with a capacity of 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

During peak hours, trains will run at 3.6-minute intervals, accommodating up to 180,000 passengers daily.

Onn Hafiz, alongside Transport Minister Anthony Loke, attended the launch of the first RTS Link train in Singapore today.

The event was also graced by Singapore’s Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow and Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.