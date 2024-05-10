Singaporean man pleads not guilty to false doctrine charges

SEREMBAN: A Singaporean man pleaded not guilty at the Syariah High Court here today to two counts of teaching false doctrines, where he allegedly claimed to be a prophet and possessed the holy spirits.

Idris Ami, 60, who was unrepresented, entered the plea after the charges were read out before Judge Zulfikri Yasoa’.

According to the charge sheet, the forklift driver is accused of teaching false doctrines to two men, aged 42 and 46, by claiming to be the messenger for this era at a house in Kuala Pilah around 11 pm between Oct 6 and 8, 2023.

On the second count, he is accused of teaching the same individuals false doctrines by claiming that he possessed the holy spirits, referring to the spirits of Prophet Adam to Prophet Muhammad, at the same time, date and location.

The charges were framed under Section 52 of the Syariah Criminal (Negeri Sembilan) (Amendment) Enactment 2019, which carries a fine of up to RM5,000, a maximum prison term of three years, or both.

Judge Zulfikri set a bail bond of RM8,000 for both charges with four sureties who are residents of Negeri Sembilan. Idris is also prohibited from leaving Malaysia until further notice and must report himself to the state’s chief religious officer every month.

The trial has been scheduled for Nov 19.

In a related development, Judge Zulfikri also released a 42-year-old local woman, believed to be the accused’s right-hand person, on a bail bond of RM4,000 with one surety.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department’s Enforcement Division Operations Unit head Ahmad Zaki Hamzah told reporters that both individuals were arrested in Muadzam Shah, Pahang while travelling to Terengganu this morning.

“We have investigated information related to a new doctrine known as the Cahaya teaching, which took place at a house in Kuala Pilah. It is believed that this teachings has been propagated for over a year in the district, and some followers have already left the doctrine,” he said.

Ahmad Zaki said that apart from spreading the teachings in groups, they also used social media to influence followers.