Single mother’s time management skills key to raising eight successful children

IPOH: Effective time management has been the key to Rohani Tandaik’s success in raising eight children to become highly educated professionals.

The 65-year-old single mother, a native of Tapah, shared the challenging journey of raising her children alone after losing her husband to lung cancer at the age of 39.

“One of the toughest times I faced was when my children were younger. Some were in boarding schools, while others were in higher education institutions. Juggling visits to see them, managing various registrations, and other tasks was demanding. Effective time management was crucial,” she shared.

“As a single mother and a civil servant, I was also involved in community activities at the mosque and PUSPANITA (the Association of Wives and Women Civil Servants of Malaysia),” added the retired civil servant.

Rohani’s exceptional parenting has been recognised with the Ammar Bin Yasir Family Award (Exemplary Family Figure) at the Perak State Maulidur Rasul celebration. She received a cash prize of RM10,000, a pilgrimage package to Mecca, a plaque, and a certificate of appreciation at the Casuarina Convention Centre today.

Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, graced the event and presented the award to Rohani and the other awards to the respective recipients.

Also present were the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim; the Raja Muda of Perak, Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa; the Raja Di Hilir, Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Sultan Idris A’fifullah Shah; and the Raja Puan Muda of Perak, Tunku Soraya Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah.

Meanwhile, Rohani admitted that she faced financial constraints despite receiving her late husband’s pension. He was a senior public health assistant.

“It was a bittersweet experience. Despite having a steady income as a civil servant I needed more financial support because a large family has high expenses.

“So, I took on additional part-time jobs, such as sewing and making Raya cookies, to make ends meet and support my children’s education,” said Rohani, adding that she often reminded her children of their late father’s wish for them to succeed.

Thanks to Rohani’s perseverance and patience, all of her children have graduated with honours from various public and private higher education institutions. They are now diverse professionals such as doctors, sports officers, entrepreneurs, and more.

Meanwhile, Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPTTAR) director-general, Roslan Ariffin, received the Zaid bin Thabit Award as a Media Practitioner, along with a cash prize of RM5,000, a plaque, and a certificate of appreciation.

The former chief executive officer of the Malaysian National News Agency (BERNAMA) said the award was introduced three years ago as the state government’s recognition of media practitioners.

“Alhamdulillah, I am grateful. After 34 years, this is the pinnacle of my career. I never imagined I would be recognised as a media practitioner.

“I am proud, not just for myself, but for all journalists in Malaysia. This recognition is a testament to the contributions we have made to our country and society,“ he said.

Other award recipients include Dr. Mohd Fahmi Abdul Khir, 50, (Preacher); Agus Lokman Silam, 56, (Imam); Mashudi Bakir, 62, (Bilal); and Mua’ai Ribut, 71, (Siak). The award for non-governmental organisations was presented to the Perak Indian Muslim Association.