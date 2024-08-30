Sinkhole: JBPM personnel enter IWK pump station twice today to find victim

KUALA LUMPUR: Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) personnel entered the pump station of Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) plant in Pantai Dalam twice today to check sewage residue and track down any clues in the search for the sinkhole victim.

A Bernama observation found that JBPM members put on special white PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) and helmets at 12 noon and at 3.35 pm.

Each inspection is carried out by the members involved for almost 30 minutes, to find, track and identify the whereabouts of the victim if the 48-year-old woman is at the terminal point, which is the last location where she would probably be found.

Bernama understands that inspections will continue to be carried out twice a day after this until the victim is found.

The search and rescue (SAR) operation at the plant was today suspended at 4.45 pm and will resume tomorrow.

Last Friday, the victim who was a tourist from Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, identified as Vijayaletchumy, 48, went missing after falling into an eight-metre deep pit following a sinkhole incident in Jalan Masjid India at 8.22 am.

The victim, who was in the country with her family for a trip, was walking in the area to go to a nearby temple to have breakfast before the incident.