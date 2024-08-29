Sinkhole: SAR operation enters seventh day today

KUALA LUMPUR: The operation to find the Indian woman who went missing in a sinkhole incident at Jalan Masjid India here last Friday, entered its seventh day today.

A Bernama survey at the location at 9 am found that a search and rescue (SAR) operation team comprising the Royal Malaysian Police, Fire and Rescue Department, Kuala Lumpur City Hall and the Civil Defence Force were already on standby at the scene to continue the operation.

It is understood that today’s SAR operation to find the sinkhole victim will continue to focus around the main location of the incident in Jalan Masjid India.

The survey also found that more business premises around the location are closed as the police cordoned off the entire length of Jalan Masjid India with yellow tape to ensure public safety.

On August 23, an Indian tourist known as Vijayaletchumy, 48, went missing after falling into an eight-metre sinkhole in Jalan Masjid India while passing through the road to go to a nearby temple.

An SAR operation was activated on the same day involving members from various security forces and local authorities using various techniques including the use of tracker dog units (K9) and the ‘jetting’ method.

Meanwhile, for the SAR operation at Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) plant in Pantai Dalam here, the SAR team comprising members of the Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) and IWK staff arrived at 8.50 am.

As soon as they arrived, they were seen holding a discussion and strategising before starting the operation.

A Bernama survey found that an FRT engine and a JBPM van as well as about 12 firefighters were preparing to start operations today.

The SAR team had previously gone down to the IWK tank twice, on Sunday and Monday, but did not find any positive indication of the victim’s whereabouts.

In addition, the search also used the surface searching technique that was carried out for an hour, two days ago, but still did not find any new clues.