Sinkhole: SAR operation halted, now entering search and recovery phase

KUALA LUMPUR: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the Indian national who fell into a sinkhole on Jalan Masjid India here has been halted, with efforts now shifting to the search and recovery phase.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the decision was made after considering expert opinions and the Cabinet’s views.

“We consulted with experts before making this decision. After gathering input from PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police), the Fire and Rescue Department, DBKL (Kuala Lumpur City Hall), IWK (Indah Water Konsortium), our geological partners and other agencies, we decided to conclude the SAR today,” she said at a media briefing at the scene.

On Aug 23, the Indian woman, identified as G. Vijaya Lakshmi, 48, went missing after falling into an eight-metre-deep hole while on her way to a nearby temple.

Dr Zaliha said among the factors leading to the termination of the operation were safety issues and risks to the SAR team members, as well as the safety of areas surrounding the incident site.

Following this, she said DBKL will conduct utility mapping and structural soil studies throughout Kuala Lumpur.

“We will also engage with the traders here to help resume activities. Additionally, we have requested DBKL to carry out recovery and reconstruction in the affected area,” she said.

According to her, the area identified for repair work extends 100 metres from the Masjid India gateway to the Mydin hypermarket.

Dr Zaliha said the authorities, with the cooperation of the High Commission of India, have informed the victim’s family about the termination of the operation, and they understand the decision.

She added that they will also assist in managing any visa extensions needed for the victim’s family.