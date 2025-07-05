Saudi Arabia demands Gaza ceasefire, Palestinian state on 1967 borders

ANKARA: Saudi Arabia has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and stressed the need to end the suffering of Palestinian civilians amid Israel’s ongoing military campaign. The statement came during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan emphasised that the priority must be stopping the bloodshed in Gaza and improving dire humanitarian conditions. He stated, “Normalisation must be part of a broader process that leads to the establishment of a Palestinian state. Without that, it cannot happen.”

The minister reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s support for a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, describing peace as the only viable solution to the long-standing conflict. He also revealed discussions with France to organise an international conference on Palestinian statehood and regional stability.

Prince Faisal highlighted the importance of diplomacy in resolving conflicts globally and praised Russia’s consistent diplomatic stance. He expressed hope that international leadership, including that of former US President Donald Trump, could help achieve a lasting resolution.

Meanwhile, Hamas is reviewing ceasefire proposals that include Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and humanitarian relief. The group has offered to release Israeli hostages in exchange for an end to the war. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has resisted a full ceasefire, opting instead for temporary pauses to continue military operations.

Since October 2023, Israel’s offensive has killed over 57,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice. - Bernama-Anadolu