Six mule account holders arrested

BALIK PULAU: The police arrested six men, believed to be the mule account holders of several scam syndicates, which resulted in their victims suffering losses amounting to RM100,815,14.

Barat Daya District Police Chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the suspects, aged between 30 and 58, were detained at several locations in Penang since last Sunday.

He said the suspects included a 38-year-old man for being a holder of a mule account for a fraud syndicate involving non-existent online investments involving a case in Balik Pulau, here.

“Based on the investigation the victim made several online transactions involving a total of RM45,585 to different bank accounts, including that of the arrested suspect,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the police also arrested a 58-year-old man for allegedly opening a mule account for a “phone scam” syndicate,

The case involved a victim who claimed to have been contacted by a delivery company informing him about a parcel that was addressed to him.

The victim was told that the parcel contained a chequebook and bank tokens belonging to someone else and then told to contact a given phone number to lodge a police report.

He said the victim called the given telephone number and a man claiming to be a police officer answered the call.

“The victim was told to make a payment to settle the case if he did not want to be arrested. The victim did as told and made several online transactions to the given bank accounts involving a sum of RM20,400,” he said.

He said the other four suspects were also arrested for allowing their bank accounts to be used by scam syndicates, one of them for a loan syndicate and the others for a non-existent investment and loan schemes.

He said all six suspects are on remand to assist the investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud.