Malaysia, India elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership - PM Anwar

NEW DELHI: Malaysia and India have agreed to elevate their relationship from an Enhanced Strategic Partnership (ESP) to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is on a three-day official visit to India from Aug 19, said the mutual decision to enhance the relationship to CSP marked a significant step forward.

He acknowledged the long-standing ties between Malaysia and India, tracing back to the days of their respective first Prime Ministers - Jawaharlal Nehru and Tunku Abdul Rahman - and stressed the importance of further strengthening these relations across multiple areas.

“This must be further strengthened in a multitude of areas,” Anwar said, highlighting sectors such as digital investments, trade, construction, agriculture, education, research, and military collaboration, including joint operations to safeguard borders.

Anwar said this in a joint press conference with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House here today.

The status of the Malaysia-India bilateral relationship was elevated to ESP in 2015 during Modi’s visit to Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Anwar expressed his gratitude to Modi and the Indian government for their warm hospitality and affirmed that Malaysia considers India a “great and true friend”.

He said his discussions with Modi, both in bilateral meetings and private conversations, were open and frank, covering all issues, including sensitive ones, reflecting the true meaning of friendship.

“We have established an understanding on a number of issues,” he said, adding that there are many areas where cooperation could be further explored.

While expressing regret that there had not been progress in recent years, Anwar emphasised the potential for greater collaboration and gave assurance that Malaysia will remain committed to reinvigorating these working relations in all fields.

Anwar also praised India’s rich history, culture, and civilization, drawing parallels with Malaysia’s own multicultural and multireligious society.

He noted that the commonalities between the two nations extend beyond trade and investment, encompassing cultural vibrancy.

The Prime Minister also mentioned new initiatives and programmes that would encourage further collaboration between Indian and Malaysian companies, particularly in challenging areas like energy transition, digitalisation and food security.

He specifically highlighted the importance of cooperation in the semiconductor industry, where Malaysia is recognised as a hub in Southeast Asia, and acknowledged India’s achievements in this field.

Regarding issues such as flights, visas, and other areas of mutual concern, Anwar noted that a three-month time frame has been set to ensure swift action and progress, reflecting Modi’s results-oriented approach.

Anwar reaffirmed his commitment to proving that Malaysia and India will emerge as two strong, friendly nations in a short span of time, covering multiple areas from health and education to energy and digital innovation.