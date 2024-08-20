Victory in Nenggiri not accurate measure of people’s returning support to UMNO - Johari

MELAKA: The recent victory of Barisan Nasional (BN) at the Nenggiri state by-election should not be used to conclude that the people have returned their support to UMNO but rather a sign to continue working hard, said UMNO vice president Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

He said this is because the Nenggiri state assembly seat is one out of 45 state seats in Kelantan, however, the success in securing this one seat is proof that if everyone in the party works together, victory can be achieved.

He spoke to reporters after opening the National Oil Palm Smallholders Conference in Banda Hilir here today.

BN candidate Kelantan UMNO Youth chief Mohd Azmawi Fikri, 38, secured 9,091 votes to win the seat, defeating Mohd Rizwadi Ismail of Perikatan Nasional, who garnered 5,739 votes.