SK Nanga Bena needs to be rebuilt - Nanta

KAPIT: Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Nanga Bena in Sungai Sut here, which was severely damaged after recent flooding, will need to be rebuilt, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the original structure of the school, established in 1963, can no longer withstand future natural disasters.

“Repairs alone are insufficient to restore the educational facility for the children in this remote area.

“I cannot imagine the fear and hardship endured by the 30 pupils, along with their teachers and school staff, when the flood struck while they were asleep,” he said in a statement after inspecting the damage to the already dilapidated school.

The entire school building, dormitory and quarters were severely affected by the flash floods in the early morning of Aug 22.

Meanwhile, Nanta, who is also Kapit member of Parliament, and Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang have each contributed RM30,000 and RM10,000, respectively, to support the school’s cleanup efforts and meet the immediate needs of the pupils.

Nanta also visited SK Rantau Panjai, which was also affected by the floods, and donated RM5,000 to assist the school.

He expressed his appreciation to all the teams involved in rescuing flood victims and assisting with the immediate cleanup efforts at both locations.