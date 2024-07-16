SKM allocates RM2.5 million to Angkasa to fund development and educational programmes

PUTRAJAYA: The Cooperatives Commission of Malaysia (SKM) has allocated RM2.5 million to Angkatan Koperasi Kebangsaan Malaysia Berhad (Angkasa) to finance the implementation of this year’s cooperative business development programme.

Funds of RM2 million for the business development programme and RM500,000 for Angkasa’s Education Fund were handed over by Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick to Angkasa president Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Fattah Abdullah here today.

In a statement today in conjunction with the handing over of funds, Ewon said the RM2 million allocation is to help cooperatives expand their business and increase their (business) network.

“The fund also aims to market products online or physically for the domestic and international markets,” he said.

“I hope this cooperative business development programme through Angkasa can help in obtaining a halal certificate and other development programmes such as business empowerment, cooperative business intervention and cooperative digitisation.

He said the RM500,000 allocation to the Angkasa Education Fund will benefit 141 students in public and private higher education institutions.

“The fund aims to provide facilities to build and improve the educational standards of the cooperative community,” he also said.

“This education financing facility is provided to cooperative members, children of cooperative members and staff of cooperatives who are continuing their studies to the Bachelor’s, Master’s or Doctor of Philosophy degree levels in the country,“ he added.