Slight increase in Perak flood victims this morning

IPOH: The number of flood victims in Muallim today increased slightly to 111 victims from 25 families compared to 107 from 24 families yesterday who are still sheltering in the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at Masjid Jamek Kampung Pasir.

The State Disaster Management Committee secretariat in a statement said that all the victims have been placed in the PPS since last Friday due to a mudslide in Kampung Pasir.

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology Malaysia (MetMalaysia) is forecasting stormy weather in the afternoon for several districts in the state such as Larut, Matang, Selama, Kerian, Central Perak, Hilir Perak, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim.

The Public Works Department (JKR) of Perak said the A121 Jalan Slim River-Behrang Ulu in Muallim district is still closed due to the collapse of the main road while the FT 004 Jalan Raya Timur Barat (JRTB) Kupang Gerik-Jeli is only open on one lane due to a landslide.

The statement also said the route on FT 1152 Felda Trolak Selatan in the Batang Padang district is also open on one lane for all vehicles due to a collapse on the road shoulder.