SMK Seri Intan transforms abandoned pond into MADANI STEM park

MACHANG: A long-abandoned pond at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Intan here has been transformed into a MADANI Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) garden, aligning with the government’s aim to enhance technological advancements.

Headmaster Che Sauti Che Ibrahim, highlighted the significance of the STEM garden, given the government’s MADANI concept encompassing various core values such as well-being, creativity, respect, and compassion.

“This pond had been neglected for a long time, tarnishing the school’s landscape and posing a breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes, which could affect the health of the school community.

“Therefore, I tasked the Science and Mathematics senior teacher, Ruslawati Hasan, at that time, to do something to make it attractive and benefit the students,“ he said in a recent interview with Bernama at SMK Seri Intan.

Che Sauti noted that the project to beautify the neglected pond, which began in August last year, was a successful collaboration involving the students, teachers, alumni, and the Parent-Teacher Association.

“Alhamdulillah, thanks to everyone who helped to complete this MADANI STEM garden, it has exceeded expectations because we only used recycled materials and spent less than RM5,000 to purchase some necessary material.

“We plan to beautify the other two neglected ponds in the school as well,“ he said, adding that the school is nearly 60 years old.

Meanwhile, Machang MADANI Community chairman, Redzuan Alias, said all schools should apply SMK Seri Intan’s approach to instill passion for environmental sustainability, competitiveness, innovation, and uphold worldly and spiritual relations.

“We also aim to encourage more community involvement in this constituency and collaborate with the State Information Department to promote the MADANI concept widely across all sectors of society, regardless of race or religion,“ he added.