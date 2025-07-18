Bengaluru blames cricket team for deadly IPL victory stampede

BENGALURU: State authorities have placed blame on the management of India’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricket team for last month’s deadly stampede during celebrations for their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Eleven fans died, and over 50 were injured when crowds surged near M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4.

A Karnataka state report released Thursday accused RCB, its partners, and the state cricket association of mismanaging the event. Authorities stated organisers failed to submit a “formal request” or provide sufficient details for approval. “Consequently, the permission was not granted,“ the report said.

Despite police rejecting RCB’s request, the team proceeded with the victory parade. AFP could not reach RCB for comment. Four individuals, including an RCB executive and event organisers, were detained post-incident.

The stampede occurred as players paraded the trophy near the stadium following their win over Punjab Kings. Victims ranged from 14 to 29 years old. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the tragedy “absolutely heartrending,“ while Virat Kohli expressed being “at a loss for words.”

India coach Gautam Gambhir criticised roadshows, stating authorities should not permit mass celebrations without adequate preparation. - AFP