KPDN Selangor issues 120 notices after SST expansion

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Selangor branch has issued 120 notices to traders following inspections after the expanded Sales and Services Tax (SST) took effect on July 1.

State Chief Enforcement Officer Mohd Hanizam Kechek clarified that the notices, issued under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, aim to gather pricing and cost details rather than penalise traders.

The inspections under Ops Kesan 4.0 covered 120 premises and 416 items, including wet goods and canned food, across districts such as Shah Alam, Petaling Jaya, Kajang, and Gombak. “Traders informed us they could absorb the SST increase, and our checks showed no evidence of profiteering or price hikes,“ said Mohd Hanizam. He noted that no official complaints on price increases have been received, though missing price tags remain a recurring issue. Monitoring will continue to ensure price stability, especially for essential goods exempted from SST.

Meanwhile, the KPDN Perlis branch issued 27 notices under the same operation. State director Rohaida Hassan stated that traders must submit detailed price and cost data within four working days for analysis. “We inspected 27 premises involving 119 stock keeping units (SKUs) to prevent profiteering,“ she said, adding that legal action will follow if unreasonable price hikes are detected.

Ops Kesan 4.0 operates under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Regulations 2011 and the 2018 mechanism to identify excessive profits. The checks cover SST-related goods and essential items like standard chicken, local beef (excluding tenderloin), cabbage, general-purpose wheat flour, canned sardines, sweetened creamer, condensed milk, and white bread. - Bernama