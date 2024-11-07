SOCSO launches 15th Op Kesan to track down errant employers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) launched the 15th Op Kesan, an operation to track employers who fail to register their workers with the agency, involving its 54 offices nationwide, yesterday.

Socso’s chief executive officer, Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed, said the 15th Op Kesan was implemented after the ‘whitening’ month, which allowed employers to register and make contributions for employees without incurring any penalty, concluded on June 30.

He said that a total of 15,540 employers and 262,011 employees, who are eligible according to the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4) and the Employment Insurance System Act 2017 (Act 800), are now registered with the agency.

“According to the number of new workers registered, 90,068 of them are locals while the remaining 171,943 are foreign workers.

“This represents an increase of 30.5 per cent in the number of employers and 32.6 per cent in the number of employees compared to the same period last year,” he said at a press conference after launching the operation in Bangi yesterday.

He added that, on average, 7,081 workers and 420 employers registered with Socso within 24 hours during the ‘whitening’ month implemented this year.

He said that through the 15th Op Kesan, which involved 1,000 Socso personnel nationwide, all employers who employ at least one employee, regardless of salary amount, need to register their companies and employees as per the provisions of Sections 4 and 5 (Act 4), as well as Sections 14 and 16 (Act 800).

During the implementation of several Op Kesan operations, conducted from 2009 to June 2024, a total of 22,251 compound notices with a value of RM17 million were issued to employers who failed to register their companies and employees, while 24,500 cases were prosecuted for various offences.

As of 6 pm yesterday, as many as 4,408 inspections were carried out at the premises, resulting in the issuance of 791 compound notices under Act 4 and Act 800, with the cumulative value of these compounds amounting to RM654,500.

It was also found that 18 per cent of employers failed to comply with the laws under Act 4 and Act 800.