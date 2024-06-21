Soldier goes missing during Malaysia-Brunei border survey operation

LIMBANG: A member of the 7th Battalion Border Regiment (RS), stationed at Kem Kidurong in Bintulu, has gone missing while on duty during ‘Op Ukur’ here conducted with the Sarawak Department of Survey and Mapping (JUPEM).

The missing soldier, identified as Private Muhammad Syafiq Hilmi Abd Halim, was on escort duty in the Ulu Tutong to Bebuloh survey area, along the Malaysia-Brunei border, from June 11 to Sept 2 under the supervision of the 31st Border Brigade Headquarters.

According to a statement from the Malaysian Army (TDM), the soldier’s absence was noticed at noon on June 18, when the group leader discovered he was missing from the rear position of the group.

“The incident occurred about two kilometres along the Malaysia-Brunei border ridge from the E500 border marker towards E600,” the statement read.

Efforts to search for the missing soldier were immediately launched by the group, comprising two TDM personnel and five JUPEM members, but they were unable to locate him.

Subsequently, TDM intensified search operations from June 19, with the cooperation of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) and other agencies coordinated by the National Security Council (MKN).

The Royal Brunei Armed Forces (ABDB) also deployed their assets to assist in the search efforts.