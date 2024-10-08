Solid hydrogen reactor to be built in Tanjung Malim- Chang Lih Kang

TANJUNG MALIM: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) will build the first solid-state hydrogen reactor for sustainable electricity generation in rural areas here this year.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang said the move follows the ministry’s current focus and emphasis on five aspects, namely artificial intelligence (AI), food safety technology, space, ecosystem startups and hydrogen technology.

“We have a pilot project which is the third project where we use solid-state hydrogen to generate electricity in rural areas, especially in areas where there is no electricity supply.

“We will use the first solid-state hydrogen to generate electricity in Malaysia in the Tanjung Malim area which is expected to be launched this year,“ he said when met at the Perak Kita MADANI Carnival programme here today.

Chang who is also Tanjung Malim MP said hydrogen energy is one of the Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap (HETR) which is currently in the first phase, is expected to go until 2050.

“In the first phase we will showcase what is hydrogen technology, that’s why we have various programmes such as hydrogen vehicle showcase to show the world and prove to Malaysians that the technology is ready.

“Next we will build a hydrogen refueling station mobile station which is expected to be completed early next year and this is progress from HETR,“ he said.

In the meantime, he also commented on the Automotive High Technology Valley (AHTV) project which is expected to have an impact on the development of Tanjung Malim.

“It (AHTV) will have a big impact on the Tanjung Malim area, especially on housing, food and beverage (FNB), services and other sectors that help develop the urbanisation of Tanjung Malim,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Chang said there was a stall by MOSTI, featuring the National Planetarium, the National Science Centre, the Department of Chemistry, Cultivating STI Services and the Atomic Department at the ongoing Perak level Kita MADANI Carnival.

“I am confident that the partnership provided by the people of MOSTI will be beneficial and can increase our knowledge in the world of science and technology,“ he said.