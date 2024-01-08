Solidarity with Palestine gathering at Axiata Arena this Sunday - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: A gathering in solidarity with Palestine will be held at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil, this Sunday, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to attend the gathering, which is expected to begin at 8 pm.

“We are providing the space for all parties to come together to show solidarity for Palestine and we hope this will send a clear signal to the international community that Malaysia’s stance on the Palestinian issue has not changed and that we will continue to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people,” he told a press conference here today.

Fahmi, who is also the government’s spokesperson, said all quarters including members of Parliament and senators, regardless of their political beliefs, are invited to the gathering.

Prior to this, the Solidarity with Gaza gathering held at Masjid Negara in Kuala Lumpur saw political leaders from both the government and the opposition blocs come together to show solidarity and voice their support for the people of Palestine.