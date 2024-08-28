SPAN launches water transformation fund for small-scale projects

PUTRAJAYA: The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) has introduced the SPAN Water Transformation Fund (DTAS) to support small-scale water supply projects starting August 31.

In a statement today, SPAN informed that DTAS provides alternative financing for projects costing up to RM50,000, with a focus on rural areas.

It covers both the construction of new infrastructure and the renovation of existing facilities.

Eligible applicants include Malaysian citizens representing non-governmental organisations (NGOs), places of worship, educational institutions, registered charities, or Resident Committees. Individual applications are not accepted.

“The funded projects must benefit at least 50 people or 12 families with long-term improvements in their community, “ SPAN said, adding that the fund is available for projects in Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

The guidelines and application forms are available on the SPAN website at www.span.gov.my. Completed forms should be submitted via email to dtas@span.gov.my.

DTAS is part of SPAN’s efforts to transform water services and support the 6th Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) which aims to ensure sustainable water management and sanitation for all.