Spectators reminded not to create ruckus in FA Cup final

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have reminded spectators of the FA Cup final football match at Bukit Jalil National Stadium between Johor Darul Ta’zim and Selangor FC this Saturday to maintain good manners and not to provoke and create a commotion.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said control will be tightened by assigning about 2,400 personnel inside and outside the stadium and the number of spectators is expected to reach 85,000 people.

“Inspection will be carried out before and after entering the stadium, namely body and bag checks to prevent prohibited items from being brought in.

“Strict action will be taken if there are supporters and spectators of the match who violate the instructions that have been set in accordance with the provisions of the existing law,“ he told reporters after the Kuala Lumpur Contingent National Hero’s Medal Award Ceremony here, today.

He said, prohibited items are firecrackers or fireworks or flares, helmets, lasers, sharp objects, weapons, drugs, liquor, umbrellas or walking sticks, powerbanks, water bottles, ice cubes, lighters, cigarettes or electronic cigarettes, drones, magnifiers voices, whistles and drums.

He also said diversions and road closures will be made as early as 9 am if there is a need to allow traffic flow control because there are 4,968 parking lots around the stadium.

He said, diversion involves the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS) turn to the SUKOM traffic lights, turning to Awan Kecil or Awan Besar and look out for route diversion signs.

“The police also encouraged spectators to use public transport including Light Rail Transit (LRT) and a request to extend the service that night has been made,“ he said.

He also reminded the audience to enter the stadium according to the gate indicated on the ticket to launch security controls on the spectators of both teams by the police assisted by the Malaysian Volunteers Department (RELA), firefighters and stadium marshals.