Squash star Sivasangari wins two PSA awards

PETALING JAYA: Local squash star S. Sivasangari has won the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Moment of the Season and the Women’s Match of the Season awards in Birmingham on Saturday.

Sivasangari clinched the PSA Moment of the Season award in the London Classic where she defeated world No. 3 Hania El Hammamy to win her first PSA gold level title on April 1.

In the tournament, the 25-year-old also defeated world No. 1 Nour El Sherbini (quarter-finals) and world No. 4 Nele Gilis (semi-finals).

Her win over El Hammamy in five sets (11-9, 5-11, 13-11, 12-14, 11-8) that lasted 81 minutes fetched her the PSA Match of the Season award.

