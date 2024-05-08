SSPA: Civil servants can calculate salary hike rates next week

KUALA LUMPUR: Starting next week, civil servants can check and calculate their salary hike rates under the Public Service Remuneration System following the salary adjustment undertaken by the government.

Public Service Deputy Director-General (Operations) Datuk Mohd Shaiful Ibrahim said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would announce the details of the civil servant salary adjustment mechanism at the 19th Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA) event slated for Aug 16.

“At the 19th MAPPA event, we will also provide a calculation service if you want to calculate the rates of your salary increase.

“Starting December, all civil servants will receive new salary rates,” he said when featured in Bernama TV’s Apa Khabar Malaysia programme today.

The 19th edition of MAPPA will take place at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre from 8 am on Aug 16.

Mohd Shaiful said the salary adjustment under the SSPA applies to all the federal civil servants and the Public Service Department (PSD) will issue a circular on it soon.

“For state civil servants as well as those under statutory bodies and local authorities, if they choose to adopt the revised SSPA, then, it will apply to them too,” he said.

When asked about other benefits of the revised SSPA, Mohd Shaiful said that in addition to salary increase, the system also includes organisational development, employee talent development and benefits for pensioners.

“According to the Pension Act, if there is a salary increase for civil servants in service, the pensioners will also be affected. So that means they will also receive an increase (in their pension) according to the prescribed formulas,” he explained.

On the review of the pension scheme including the introduction of the contribution method as implemented by the private sector, Mohd Shaiful said the government gave assurance that the benefits for civil servants and future pensioners will be intact.

“It’s just that the government will not have to bear constant financial burden and civil servants will not be at the losing end too...The benefits will be the same with contributions from employees and employers,” he said.

Mohd Shaiful said that the government incurred about RM32 billion for civil servant pension payments last year and the amount increased by RM2 million every year.