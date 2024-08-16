SSPA embodies spirit of civil service reform - PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: The Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), which will come into effect on Dec 1, embodies the spirit of Civil Service Reform that must be implemented to realise the Malaysia MADANI agenda, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said there are three initiatives to make a success of this reform - increasing the productivity and efficiency of the civil service; enhancing the readiness of public servants to implement changes; and improving the nation’s competitiveness.

“I do not want there to be an assumption that we are only trying to attract interest and support from public servants; we made this decision (to implement the SSPA) because we consider it a fair decision for civil servants.

“Therefore, the SSPA must be measured based on productivity and direct contributions to the efficiency of public servants at all levels, whether in small towns, towns or cities,“ he said in his speech at the 19th Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MAPPA) here today.

He said the government has agreed to replace the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM) with the SSPA after considering various factors and conducting prudent deliberations.

In terms of optimising resources and increasing productivity, Anwar said the government has agreed on several matters, including raising the minimum entry qualification into the public service to the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) or its equivalent.

He said this means the existing workload and task complexity will also be increased, which will indirectly encourage multitasking and multi-skilling among officers.

Anwar also wants service systems with irrelevant, overlapping or isolated functions to be transferred to other service schemes, as this will provide better career pathways and broader mobility for incumbents.

“We have inherited 60 years of history, and sometimes we continue to maintain departments and agencies that are no longer relevant. For example, schemes for locomotive drivers, hostel managers, wireless operators and makeup artists are still being maintained.

“Therefore, these matters must be standardised, not to eliminate existing staff but to streamline and prevent wastefulness. This is what is meant by changes based on the current needs of the public service,“ he said.

Anwar also said the terms of appointment for 17 service schemes will be amended to attract the best talents to serve in the public service, in line with the evolution of technology and current education policies.

“We are conducting a review of the overlapping structures and functions of ministries and agencies, focusing on two main areas: entrepreneurship and national security, which is expected to be completed by July 2025,“ he said.

He also wants the Public Service Department (JPA) to conduct a comprehensive audit of positions to identify any imbalances in job placements that may exist across ministries and agencies.

Further alignment actions should then be taken to ensure that the workload is fair, considering the complexity and scope of duties assigned to each unit or division within the ministry or agency.

Additionally, Anwar said that under the Rationalisation of Malaysian Government Representative Offices and Agencies Abroad, overseas offices of agencies and ministries such as the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority will be consolidated under one roof.

He said this measure, which will take effect on Jan 1 next year, aims to save costs and optimise operational expenses.

“I want these reforms to be taken seriously. JPA and the Ministry of Finance need to implement these measures, and I no longer want to hear any opposition, absurd justifications, stubbornness or rigid ‘sense of ownership’ that would jeopardise this implementation,“ he said.