State-level National Day celebration to commence on Aug 30 eve - Selangor MB

SHAH ALAM: The state-level 67th National Day celebration is set to take place on the evening of Aug 30, at Dataran Kemerdekaan Shah Alam in Section 14, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said about 10,000 visitors are expected to attend the celebration, which will feature a range of engaging activities.

“The celebration will include performances by marching teams, the presentation of the state’s Merdeka Awards, and many more,” he said, after the Selangor civil servant assembly and the launch of the state-level Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign, at Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Abdul Aziz, today.

Additionally, Amirudin has instructed local authorities (PBT) and community service centres, across the 56 state constituencies in Selangor, to procure Jalur Gemilang flags for free distribution to the community.

“The flags will be handed out to households, in both rural and urban areas. I have directed that the purchase of these flags be completed this week, to enhance the National Day festivities,” he added.

“The flag hoisting symbolises the spirit of an independent nation, a sentiment that we must cultivate in the hearts of our people and our children, who represent the future generation,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during the launch ceremony of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024 campaign, urged Malaysians from all walks of life, including those in the private sector, to embrace the spirit of independence by hoisting the Jalur Gemilang at their residences and offices.

Anwar expressed hope that all Malaysians would participate in this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) celebrations, which carry the theme, Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka.