FGV launches vendor development program to support 300 local businesses, stimulate industry expansion

KUALA LUMPUR: FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) has launched the FGV Vendor Development Program (VDP) to empower 300 local vendors and foster local economic growth in Malaysia.

The programme aims to elevate vendors’ capabilities and competitiveness, which is crucial for the industry’s growth.

The VDP initiative streamlines vendor standards across its five business divisions nationwide: plantation, oils and fats, consumer products and integrated farming, logistics and support, and sugar.

This initiative aims to empower young entrepreneurs and enhance commercial capabilities.

FGV group CEO Datuk Nazrul Mansor said in support of Malaysia’s national agenda, the company is looking to assist its vendors to become more competitive in the local and global markets.

“Through our vendor development initiatives, we are creating a dynamic and resilient vendor ecosystem that will drive efficiency, reduce costs, and improve overall quality and delivery times,“ he said in a statement.

FGV chairman Tan Sri Rastam Mohd Isa officiated the VDP at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park (MAEPS), Serdang, in conjunction with Hari Peneroka FELDA 2024.

“Our VDP partners will be selected among capable Malaysian entrepreneurs. We have several projects, including an entrepreneur programme. Participants will undergo skilling modules and training for six months, followed by three months of professional development programmes and elective training,“ Nazrul said.

As part of the programme, partners are being offered structured training modules designed to equip vendors with essential skills and knowledge.

The training modules, crafted in collaboration with relevant government and private agencies, ensure vendors are well-prepared to handle the demands of modern agriculture and industrial practices.

The services that will be rendered by VDP partners range from palm oil harvesting to infrastructure construction, electrical works, plumbing works, road maintenance, and various supply chain services, including machinery, tools, and general supplies.

This diverse scope not only supports FGV’s operations but also creates opportunities for entrepreneurship and job creation throughout Malaysia, particularly in underdeveloped regions outside of major cities.

By investing in vendor development, FGV aims to foster a sustainable supply chain ecosystem that supports long-term growth and competitiveness.

Through these efforts, FGV continues to uphold its leadership in the global palm oil industry while contributing positively to Malaysia’s economic and social development goals.