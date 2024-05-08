Berjaya Food International to open Starbucks outlets in Nordic region

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Food International (BFI), the international arm of Berjaya Food Bhd (BFood), is set to make a strong entry into the Nordic market with the announcement that it has been granted the rights to operate Starbucks stores in three countries – Iceland, Denmark and Finland.

This strategic move marks the first entry of a Malaysian public-listed food and beverage (F&B) company into the heart of the Nordic coffee scene, with a focus on local hiring and sourcing, highlighting BFood’s dedication to spreading its culinary and operational expertise and elevating F&B experiences on a global scale.

BFI’s vision is to blend Starbucks’ iconic standards of quality, innovation, and hospitality with its own brand of culinary and operational excellence, promising the renowned unparalleled Starbucks Experience to Nordic coffee enthusiasts.

“We are thrilled to announce our new venture of opening Starbucks Coffee stores in the Nordic region,” said BFood CEO Datuk Sydney Quays. “We are excited to bring our expertise and passion for excellence to the vibrant Nordic coffee culture, introducing warm Malaysian hospitality and promising the exceptional Starbucks ‘third place’ experience cherished worldwide.”

Duncan Moir, president of Starbucks Europe, Middle East and Africa, said, “We’re pleased to expand our presence in the Nordic markets alongside our trusted and long-term business partner, Berjaya Food, and contribute to the vibrant local coffee community in the region.

“Building on our 26-year relationship with Berjaya Food, we are excited to further connect with more customers over a handcrafted Starbucks beverage and make impactful investments in our green apron partners (employees) as well as the community.”

The company is committed to maintaining the exceptional Starbucks standards of quality, warmth, and hospitality that customers in the region have come to know. As BFI assumes stewardship of Starbucks stores in Iceland, Denmark and Finland, it paves the way for a new era of innovation and growth in the Nordic coffee landscape. The company is also dedicated to honouring Starbucks’ mission and promises of community engagement and sustainability initiatives, further enriching the Nordic community.

In Denmark, BFI’s expansion to the market will build on the rich coffee culture and store footprint established by Salling Group.

“We are pleased to welcome Berjaya Food Berhad as our new licensed retail operator partner and look forward to a strong collaboration that will strengthen our position in the Danish market even further,” said Salling Group’s Salling & Franchise CEO Marianne Bedsted. “This partnership will expand our footprint and grow the Starbucks brand in Denmark. With our current strong momentum and Starbucks status as the most preferred coffee shop among Danes, we see significant potential for opening additional locations and attracting even more new customers.”