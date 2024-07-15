Stern action awaits individuals making offensive, intimidating, outrageous comments - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: The government will take stern action against individuals who post offensive, intimidating and outrageous comments on social media platforms, including WhatsApp, said Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil.

Speaking at the Ministry of Communications’ monthly assembly here today, he also revealed that there has been the dissemination of immoral and intimidating statements, including death threats against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“After the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump in the United States, there have been some immoral and criminally intimidating statements being circulated on WhatsApp.

“Some said that the ones who should have been shot were not just there (in the US), they hinted at a threat of violence, a criminal threat, a death threat against the prime minister. It’s okay to have different opinions, but don’t go to the extreme. That’s outrageous,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said he will meet with editors-in-chief of the Malaysia’s media industry soon following the extreme comments on the news posted on their respective social media platforms.

“I am sharing some firm and strong views because I uphold the King’s (His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim) decree. Even the Cabinet wanted stern action be taken to maintain public order, including on social media,” he said.

Prior to this, Sultan Ibrahim reminded the public not to turn social media platforms into venues for arguments and shaming others as these actions would only lead to division and conflict.

His Majesty also cautioned against extremism, particularly concerning issues related to race and religion.

Additionally, Fahmi said the existence of fake accounts on social media platforms is very concerning as it can disrupt societal harmony.

“...what is most frightening is that some Malaysians think they can behave as they please and hide behind fake accounts. This is dangerous and be detrimental to public order,” he said.

Fahmi said the investigation by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on Sinar Harian and Astro Awani TikTok Live sessions found 18 accounts posting comments that violated the laws.

“Of the 18 accounts, 12 were identified as fake accounts, while six other account holders have been identified along with their phone numbers and addresses.

“I have asked the MCMC to take firm and immediate action and to liaise with the Attorney General’s Chambers and the Royal Malaysia Police to scrutinise this matter. I think it is high time for the issue of fake accounts to be handled more properly,” he said.

Fahmi also urged social media platform operators to take greater responsibility in curbing cyberbullying, online gambling advertisements, and offensive comments.

“We want social media platforms to take greater responsibility, especially in incidents involving cyberbullying that leads to suicide, injury, destruction, and so on. These platforms cannot just wash their hands of it. This includes online gambling advertisements that are rampant on platforms like Facebook,” he said.

Fahmi also urged parents to ensure that their children under the age of 13 do not open their own social media accounts because some content is not suitable for them.

“It is not a problem if children watch social media content from our (parents’) accounts, but make sure the content they watch is appropriate for their age,” he added.