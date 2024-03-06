Still no lead on burglary at influencer’s house

KEPALA BATAS: Police are still tracking the suspects who broke in and stole jewellery from the residence of influencer Siti Nur Khalieda Yusra or Kieda Crepe here, causing her to lose hundreds of thousands of ringgit on April 25.

Acting Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief Supt Zulkeflee Sulaiman said the investigation into the case is still ongoing but so far the suspects involved have not been identified.

“The investigation is ongoing, we have not closed (the case). Indeed, the suspects have not been identified because there were no witnesses when the incident happened.

“We found seven fingerprints at the scene of the incident but a check found that none of those fingerprints were recorded in our criminal database,“ he told Bernama.

Zulkeflee said police have keeping the influencer up to date about the development of the case and she even came to the station on May 22 to meet with the case investigating officer.

He said the case was investigated according to Section 457 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, the 27-year-old influencer had uploaded a video on her Tiktok account claiming she had to reveal the incident after 40 days since no arrests had been made against the suspects.

In the video, Kieda claimed she lost RM800,000 after the safe containing jewellery was stolen by robbers who broke into her home and said she and her husband were traumatised by the incident.

The media previously reported that a dessert entrepreneur and popular influencer lost almost RM500,000 after her residence in Pokok Sena here was broken into and it is understood that the incident happened at about 11 pm and there were no occupants in the house at the time.