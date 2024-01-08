PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has issued a stern warning against social media platform Meta for removing his social media post expressing condolences for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

“Meta has once again acted disgracefully and insulted the struggle of the Palestinian people by removing video posts and condolences, as well as criticisms regarding the murder of the late Ismail Haniyeh,” he stated on his Facebook account.

“It is absurd to consider posts honouring a fighter striving to liberate his homeland from oppression and suffering as dangerous.”

He wrote: “My stern warning to Meta: Cease this display of cowardice and stop acting as instruments of the oppressive Zionist Israeli regime!”

The Prime Minister’s posts expressing his condolences to Hamas official Dr. Basem Naim over the death of Ismail were removed from Meta-owned platforms, Facebook and Instagram.

On Instagram, the content was removed because it referenced “dangerous individuals and organisations.”

A notification from Facebook stated that the prime minister’s post was removed for containing elements that praised or supported people or organisations defined as dangerous.

The notification shared in a screenshot in his post today said, “It appears you shared or sent symbols, praise, or support of people and organisations that we define as dangerous, or followed them.”