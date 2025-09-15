Thunderstorm warning issued for five states and Labuan until 7 pm today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a severe weather warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds across multiple regions.

MetMalaysia’s alert covers several areas in Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Sabah, Sarawak and the federal territory of Labuan until 7 pm today.

The department identified Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu and Marang as the affected districts in Terengganu state.

Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin districts in Pahang will also experience the severe weather conditions alongside Segamat in Johor.

Sabah’s interior districts of Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau and Tambunan fall under the warning area.

The alert extends to Sabah’s west coast areas including Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran.

Lahad Datu in the Tawau division joins Kinabatangan and Sandakan in the Sandakan division as affected Sabah locations.

Sarawak’s warning encompasses Kuching, Serian and Samarahan districts including Simunjan.

Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei and Sibu districts covering Kanowit and Selangau are also included in the alert.

The warning covers Mukah district with Tanjung Manis and Daro alongside Kapit district including Song and Kapit.

Bintulu district covering Tatau and the entire Limbang district complete the Sarawak warning areas.

MetMalaysia issued the statement at 4.10 pm today, advising residents in affected areas to take necessary precautions. – Bernama