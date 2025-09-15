RTD opens bidding for ‘GM’ special vehicle registration numbers for Malaysia Day

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department has launched bidding for special ‘GM’ registration numbers in celebration of Malaysia Day 2025.

Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli announced that bidding for the ‘GM’ series will commence tomorrow and run through Saturday via the JPJeBid online system.

The department director-general explained that ‘GM’ represents Gemilang Malaysia to enhance patriotic spirit during the National Month.

Bidding prices range from RM20,000 for golden numbers down to RM300 for regular numbers through the online platform.

Successful bidders must register their numbers to a vehicle within twelve months of receiving the official result letter.

Winning participants will also receive two tickets to the 2026 Super GT Malaysia Festival as an additional bonus.

The bidding results will be officially announced on Sunday following the Saturday evening deadline. – Bernama