Storm wreaks havoc at Kuantan beach

KUANTAN: A storm swept through Pantai Kempadang here this afternoon, damaging several businesses, shops and cars.

Kempadang Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) chairman Saaban Awang said the storm havoc around 3.30 pm affected kiosks and food stalls, and an uprooted tree also damaged two vehicles, a Perodua Kancil and Naza Citra.

“I understand that an expectant mother was trapped in the Perodua Kancil, but she managed to wriggle out through a window of the vehicle and was safe,“ he said today.

Meanwhile, the Naza Citra car driver, Zulfatihah Zainuddin, 31, said it was a frightening incident but was thankful that she and her four children were safe.

Zulfatihah, who lives in Bukit Rangin here, said the fallen tree smashed the rear windscreen of her car apart from inflicting other damage.

“At the height of the storm, many things were flying around. I wanted to move my car, but then a tree fell on it ... I panicked at that moment, so I immediately grabbed my crying children and took refuge behind a rock,“ she said.

Kuantan City Council’s Special Action Unit and the MalaysiaN Civil Defence Force cleared the site.