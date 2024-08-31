Students’ dedication shines in National Day 2024 performance

PUTRAJAYA: For Form Four student Ong Zhen Ming, participating in the National Day 2024 performance was an unforgettable experience.

Despite the commitment of five weeks of training, he and 43 other members of the SMJK Chong Hwa school band were determined to make their mark on this special occasion.

The 16-year-old shared that they practiced diligently after school hours, ensuring their studies were unaffected.

“I’m very proud and happy to join this event. It’s inspiring to see how motivated and united people are for a common purpose. I see my participation as a way to show my pride in my country,“ Ong told Bernama when met at Dataran Putrajaya here today.

In preparation for the big day, Ong and his friends rose as early as 1 am, eager to get ready. But for him, the early start was a small price to pay. “This is just a small sacrifice we make for Malaysia,“ he said expressing his hope to participate in the National Day celebration again next year if given the opportunity.

For Ang Zhi Yi, a Form Five student from the same school, this year’s celebration was bittersweet. Due to her focus on the upcoming Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) exams, she couldn’t join her fellow band members in the performance.

However, Ang still made sure to be there with her schoolmates, arriving early in the morning to help them with last-minute preparations at the venue. She was determined to support her friends and soak in the festive atmosphere.

“Usually, I participate every year. Besides helping friends to get ready, I also did not want to miss out on the National Day vibe. It feels different just to come to witness the show, but at the same time, it is also so precious to see my friends out there (performing),“ she shared.

Meanwhile, Pritpal Singh, the school band’s teacher, expressed his pride in the students’ participation.

He said SMJK Chong Hwa has never missed the chance to be part of the National Day celebration. “This year, 44 students from our school participated. It’s a bit different this time because they’re doing a formation, last year, it was a procession,“ he added.