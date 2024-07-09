Sultan Ibrahim attends investiture ceremony to present federal awards

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today attended the Investiture ceremony at Istana Negara to present the 2024 federal awards, medals and honours that were conferred in conjunction with his official birthday.

It is the first investiture ceremony by His Majesty after being installed as the 17th King of Malaysia last July 20.

On arrival, His Majesty, accompanied by Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, was greeted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Their Majesties were then escorted to the Royal Stage to receive the Royal Salute by the Guard of Honour mounted by members of the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) at Dataran Istana Negara.

At the same time, the national anthem, Negaraku, was played by the RAMD Central Band and the Personal Flag of His Majesty was hoisted followed by 21 cannon shots.

His Majesty then inspected the Guard of Honor and after that, together with Her Majesty, were escorted by Anwar and his wife to the Balairung Seri for the investiture ceremony.

Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar headed the list of 116 recipients of the 2024 federal awards and honours today.

The ceremony was broadcast live by the national television station.

Also present was Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.