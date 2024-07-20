Sultan Ibrahim emphasises good governance to enhance country’s image - Johor Royal Court council member

JOHOR BAHARU: The emphasis on good governance by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, particularly in combating corruption and misappropriation, will lead to national progress and enhance the country’s image, says a member of the Johor Royal Court Council.

Datuk Prof Dr Kassim Thukiman noted that this agenda, which was also stressed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, showcased a leadership combination capable of propelling Malaysia to greater heights.

“His Majesty shares the Prime Minister’s vision for good governance, ensuring our nation is free from corruption and misappropriation. His Majesty has consistently emphasised that law enforcement must diligently fulfill their responsibilities to earn international respect for our country.

“When our nation practices good governance, our international index improves, which in turn boosts foreign investor confidence in our country,“ he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama here recently.

Dr Kassim, also a board member of the National Archives of Malaysia, highlighted Sultan Ibrahim’s significant role in keeping the nation on the right track, which was evident from the posts on His Majesty’s official social media, showing regular discussions with the Prime Minister, ministers, and senior government officials on current administrative issues.

He said this clearly indicated that His Majesty wanted to see all government plans and policies executed on schedule for the benefit of the people.

“His Majesty always places great importance on the implementation of plans to ensure that ultimately, the public benefits from a transparent and meticulous administrative system. Traditionally, the public has viewed the royal institution mainly as a ceremonial figurehead, with His Majesty attending events to officiate ceremonies.

“...but His Majesty openly expressed a desire to play a more significant role in ensuring our nation’s respect on the international stage and consistently stresses the well-being of the people,“ he said.

Dr Kassim, also a board member of the Johor Heritage Foundation, mentioned that His Majesty frequently advised politicians to prioritise the welfare and unity of the people over political games, which is crucial for national stability.

“His Majesty continually reminds politicians, at both state and federal levels, that they should not engage in politics all the time; the primary concern should be ensuring the continuity of the nation.

“...ultimately, the most important aspect is that our country remains independent, sovereign, and that the people enjoy a better quality of life. We must remember that due to globalisation, our economy is influenced by the global economy. His Majesty frequently emphasises that unity is the foundation for national cohesion,“ he said.

Dr Kassim also expressed confidence that His Majesty, as the Head of State, would continue to drive the nation’s progress for the well-being and interest of the people.

“Undoubtedly, His Majesty will use his extensive experience from ruling Johor in his role as King of Malaysia, encompassing the entire nation. We must remember that there are still numerous national development efforts under various development policies that need to be addressed. This undoubtedly poses greater challenges for the country, especially given the impact of the global economy on our national economy,“ he said.

Dr Kassim also prayed for the longevity and good health of Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath of office as the 17th King of Malaysia on Jan 31, and His Majesty’s installation ceremony took place at Istana Negara today.