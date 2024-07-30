PETALING JAYA: Designated seats will be provided to women spectators during football matches at the at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Terengganu to address to avoid intermingling between sexes.

Terengganu Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman Hishamuddin Abdul Karim said that the seating arrangements will begin today (July 30) during the Super League match between Terengganu FC and Negri Sembilan, according to Kosmo.

Hishamuddin, who is also the Terengganu Football Association president said this special seating was implemented to address the issue of intermingling between male and female spectators during the FA Cup semi-final match between Terengganu FC and Selangor last week.

“Stadiums are open spaces, and women will not prevented from entering any entrance or sitting in any spectator seat within the stadium.

“The special seating is an effort to ensure compliance with religious and shariah requirements, while in hopes of to reduce the intermingling of men and women while watching football,” he was quoted as saying.

Apart from the designated seating for women spectators, Hishamuddin said the Terengganu Sports Complex and Terengganu FC management will also provide seating areas for families.

