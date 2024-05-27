Selangor FC maintain ticket price, target full stadium for Super League actions

PETALING JAYA: Selangor FC will continue to maintain ticket prices for the 2024/2025 Super League action at the Petaling Jaya Municipal Council Stadium (MBPJ) despite the reduced capacity of the stadium after it was upgraded.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Johan Kamal Hamidon said it was because the management of Selangor FC wants to attract fans to watch every game this season, thus ensuring full house at the Red Giants’ stadium in every match.

“We are aware of the reduction in stadium capacity and we set the same (ticket) price (as last season), to obtain full attendance at the stadium in every game.

“Last year our average (attendance) per match was between 7,000 and 8,000, so our target is to fill the stadium with an attendance of 10,000 to 11,000 (per match), an increase of 30%,“ he said after the 2024/2025 Super League action at MBPJ Stadium here. last night.

He said, the management of the Red Giants is optimistic that the team’s income can be generated through food sales and brand promotion activities by sponsors and sponsor support.

Selangor FC set its ticket prices according to the Tier 1 and Tier 2 classification based on the reputation of the visiting clubs as well as the level of the tournament.

Ticket prices for Tier 1 are RM5 (children), RM25 (open) and RM30 (Grandstand) while for Tier 2 they are RM5 (children), RM20 (open) and RM25 (Grandstand).

The MBPJ Stadium was upgraded last December in preparation, after Selangor FC won a slot for the 2024-2025 AFC Champions League 2 (ACL2) and the upgrading project caused the stadium’s capacity to decrease from 25,000 to 10,661 seats.