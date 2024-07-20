Sultan of Brunei, King of Bahrain grace Malaysian King’s Installation Ceremony

KUALA LUMPUR: The close ties between Malaysia and Brunei are prominently visible today with the presence of Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah to grace the Installation Ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia at Istana Negara.

The Brunei Sultan, who just celebrated his 78th birthday last Monday, arrived at the palace at 9.34 am, accompanied by Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha.

King of Bahrain, Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa was also present to grace the ceremony, arriving earlier at 9.25 am.

The royal guests were greeted on arrival by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and Minister of Communications cum chairman of the Special Committee for the Installation Events, Fahmi Fadzil and his wife, Azrina Puteri Mohamed Mahyuddin.

Upon arrival, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Sheikh Ahmad were each ushered to the Royal Stage at the Palace Square to receive the Royal Salute as their country’s anthem was played.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Sheikh Hamad are also scheduled to attend the Royal Banquet at the palace tonight.

Approximately 700 guests attended the King’s installation ceremony, including the Malay rulers, governors, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Cabinet ministers, as well as foreign leaders and dignitaries.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath of office to reign as the 17th King of Malaysia for the next five years on Jan 31.