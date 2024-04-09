Sungai Teritip pollution believed to be due to oil waste disposal

KUANTAN: The odour emanating from Sungai Teritip along Jalan Pekan-Rompin near here is believed to be due to oil waste being directly disposed of into the river.

The Pekan Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, said the findings were based on an investigation by the Department of the Environment (DOE) and the Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) Unit of the Fire and Rescue Department, following a complaint about an unpleasant smell in the river lodged by the Pekan Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID).

It said that the Hazmat team conducted air and gas monitoring in the affected area and found that air readings were within normal levels.

“The Pekan DID has completed the water containment work based on the assessment of Sungai Teritip’s water flow, and is now in the process of cleaning the affected areas,” said the statement.

The committee also said that samples of the waste material had been sent to the Department of Chemistry Malaysia for analysis.

Motorists who travelled along Jalan Nenasi, particularly in the Sungai Teritip area, between 6 pm and 8 pm on Aug 30 with dash cam footage are urged to come forward to help in the investigation by contacting the DOE at 09-5730636 or 019-9151953.

“Investigations are underway to locate the environmental criminals, and residents in the vicinity are advised to wear face masks and avoid fishing in the Sungai Teritip water channel.

“Residents who experience symptoms such as itchy skin, watery eyes, shortness of breath, nausea, or dizziness are advised to visit or contact the Nenasi Health Clinic,” said the statement.