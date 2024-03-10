PETALING JAYA: Approximately 30 complaints are received each month or one complaint per day, over individuals using fake honorary titles, according to the Council of Datuk Dato’ Malaysia (MDDM).

The council’s secretary-general, Datuk Samson David Maman, said they receive nearly daily complaints and that once a police report is lodged, they offer the necessary support to the complainant, as reported by New Straits Times.

Due to the increase of complaints, the council seeks a review of the Offences Relating to Awards Act 2017 (Act 787).

Its president, Datuk Awalan Abdul Aziz said the council has proposed amendments to Act 787 to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reforms) and the Attorney-General’s Chambers due to the fake titles being frequently misused for malicious purposes.

The proposal aims to strengthen certain clauses and extend the Act’s coverage nationwide.

“Currently, the Act is somewhat unclear on the police’s authority to conduct investigations and take necessary action.

“To create a deterrent, we must increase the penalties, including heavier fines, imprisonment and other forms of punishment,“ he was quoted as saying.

The use of titles and honours in Malaysia is governed by Act 787 and the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963 (Act 414).

Under the current Act 787, using unrecognised awards can result in a RM20,000 fine or up to three years imprisonment.

Soliciting or selling fake awards carries a maximum 20-year jail sentence, while falsely claiming a title from the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong can lead to three years imprisonment upon conviction.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Abd Rahman Atan of the Inspector-General of Police Secretariat reported that between 2022 and 2024, 13 cases involving Act 787 and Act 414 were investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department.

During the same period, the Commercial Crime Investigation Department investigated 49 cases related to Act 787 that also involved other elements, such as fraud using honorary titles.