Suspect in Albertine Leo’s kidnapping remanded again over possession of pornographic material

JOHOR BAHRU: The man suspected of kidnapping six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Hui has been remanded again today to assist in investigations into a case of possessing child sexual abuse material and pornography.

Magistrate Azureen Sahira Sauffe Afandi granted the 31-year-old man’s remand for six days, starting today until next Saturday, following an application made at the Kulai Magistrate’s Court today.

The remand is to allow further investigation under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and Section 292 of the Penal Code.

Previously, the suspect was remanded for 13 days from July 23 until yesterday to assist in investigations under Section 365 of the Penal Code and Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 before being released on police bail.

Johor police chief M. Kumar was reported to have said that the suspect was re-arrested yesterday following the discovery of various sex toys, adult pornographic material, and child sexual abuse material at his residence in Kulai.

Albertine was reported missing by her father on July 20 at a shopping mall in Iskandar Puteri before she was found safe at a budget hotel in Batang Kali, Selangor on July 23.