GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Miaohui annual event themed “Penang Lang! Let’s Celebrate“ is back again, with the streets around Armenian Park coming alive during its “lighting ceremony” on New Year’s Day.

It is also in conjunction with the Spring Festival celebrations, which will begin on the eve of Chinese New Year on Jan 28 and run for 15 days.

Speaking at the event hosted by the Penang Clan Association Committee, Chinese consul-general to Penang Zhou Youbin commended the 26th annual Penang Miaohui event as “one of the grandest and most iconic festivals in Penang”.

Zhou said the Spring Festival, more commonly known as Chinese New Year, is the oldest and most important traditional festival in Chinese culture.

He also said the festival embodies the Chinese pursuit of peace, harmony and unity.

“It is also a symbol of Chinese culture that is universally recognised and appreciated by the world,” Zhou said during his speech.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow launched the event. Also present were Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying and Penang Chinese Clan Council chairman Ho Swee Choon.

Chow urged the younger generation to participate in the Miaohui celebrations to understand their cultural roots and continue traditions in innovative ways.

“The successful holding of Penang Miaohui is an example of the cooperation between the government and the private sector,” he said.

Zhou added that celebrating the Chinese New Year and enjoying the Miaohui heritage fair is not only a festive occasion but also a tribute to the mutual understanding, tolerance and unity among the people of Penang.

He drew parallels between the qualities of the upcoming Year of the Snake such as resilience, flexibility and ingenuity – all symbolising vitality – and the flourishing China-Malaysia relationship.

Zhou also highlighted that the strategic guidance and “practical cooperation” of the leaders between China and Malaysia across various sectors continues to deepen, with the Belt and Road Initiative achieving fruitful results.

“The inheritance and development of Chinese culture in Malaysia is the best portrayal of the deepening of cultural exchanges between the two countries,” he said.

Zhou also praised Malaysia’s multicultural settings, in which Chinese culture thrives alongside other ethnic traditions. He highlighted the shared values of openness and tolerance as key factors to achieving harmony and civility.

“A single flower does not make spring, but a hundred flowers bloom in spring. As long as we uphold openness and inclusivity, we can achieve harmony among civilisations.”