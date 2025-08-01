PETALING JAYA: In-flight theft is a growing problem that airlines are facing, regardless of which company is operating the flight.

Last month, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said 267 in-flight thefts aboard passenger aircraft were reported to KL International Airport authorities since 2022, resulting in the arrest of 30 foreigners.

“In 2022, we recorded 33 such cases. This jumped to 88 in 2023, and for the first 10 months of 2024, 146 cases were reported.

“Those behind the thefts usually operate alone or in small groups of up to four people aboard flights within Malaysia and the region. They steal the valuables of passengers from their carry-on luggage, including credit cards, jewellery, cash and wallets.”

Considering its growing incidence, crime analyst Datuk Shahul Hamid Abd Rahim warned passengers to stay vigilant during long-haul journeys and on flights when the lights are dimmed.

“Such conditions create ideal opportunities for in-flight theft, which is unique in that it combines opportunistic criminal behaviour with vulnerabilities in passenger habits and airline procedures.”

He said under certain circumstances, perpetrators act with minimal risk of detection, especially when lights are dimmed during night flights or rest periods, providing cover for thieves to operate unnoticed.

He also said passengers often unintentionally make mistakes that increase their vulnerability to theft during flights.

“One common error is keeping wallets, passports and electronics in overhead bins rather than keeping them in a bag under the seat, where they would be more secure.

“Complacency during long flights, especially by assuming the airline will handle all security measures, also puts belongings at risk.”

Shahul Hamid said staying alert during critical moments, such as boarding, disembarking and mealtime, is crucial as it is then that distractions are common.

He said certain passengers are more likely to be targeted by thieves during flights due to specific characteristics or behaviours, including business travellers, elderly or inexperienced travellers, distracted passengers, and those who look affluent.

“Motivations for in-flight theft often stem from psychological and situational factors. Economic pressure could drive some individuals to commit theft out of financial hardship or desperation, particularly during long-haul international flights in which high-value items are likely to be found.

“Thieves exhibit specific behavioural patterns and may identify targets during boarding or in-flight by observing passengers with expensive luggage or those leaving their belongings unattended.”

He stressed that airlines should enhance security measures while passengers

should adopt proactive steps to safeguard their belongings.

“While these crimes underline the importance of vigilance, they do not necessarily signal failures in aviation security.

“The increasing number of cases may point to gaps in in-flight monitoring systems or insufficient crew training to identify and respond to suspicious behaviour.”

A Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) spokesperson told theSun that under Malaysian law, in-flight theft is treated as a serious offence and perpetrators may face penalties such as fines, imprisonment or both, depending on the severity of the case.

“Police are the main agency tasked to oversee the enforcement and investigation involving criminal cases while CAAM regulates and oversees civil aviation operations in Malaysia, ensuring compliance with safety and security standards.”

The spokesperson said while in-flight thefts fall under airline operational responsibilities, CAAM collaborates with stakeholders to establish guidelines that enhance the overall security of air travel.

“Although CAAM has not issued specific directives to address in-flight thefts, our broader security regulations require airlines and airports to adopt comprehensive measures to ensure passenger safety, which includes protection of personal belongings.”

CAAM also encourages airlines to provide comprehensive training for cabin crew to handle in-flight security issues, including theft prevention and detection.