Take immediate action if there is civil service negligence - Anwar

JOHOR BAHRU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has asked the Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Datuk Seri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Public Service Department (PSD) director-general (KPPA) Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz to take immediate action if there are negligence and weaknesses in the public service system.

He said that the move was necessary to ensure that the good name of public servants is defended, in addition to improving their performance in line with the public service reform and salary adjustment announced yesterday.

“In yesterday’s meeting, when we announced the salary adjustment for public servants, there was a promise and pledge that starting this Monday, every office will be ensure that public servants come in on time and work hard to improve their performance

“I hope the people can judge, if there is a weakness in any district office or federal office, or agency, they must immediately report because we have given the reward (salary increase). If there is negligence, I have asked KSN and KPPA to take immediate action,“ he said.

He said this at the closing ceremony of Southern Zone MADANI Rakyat 2024 Programme at Dataran Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) today.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister announced a salary adjustment of 15 per cent for officers in the Executive Group as well as the Management and Professional Group, with seven per cent for Top Management Group (KPT) officers.

Anwar also announced the Public Service Reform which is to raise the productivity and efficiency of the public service, would boost the readiness of civil servants to implement change, and raise the country’s competitiveness.

The Prime Minister said that currently the performance of government services is not judged by leaders such as the Chief Minister and Menteri Besar, but rather by the people who obtain government services directly through government service counters and so on.

“The people who value such services are those who are waiting at the Road Transport Department (RTD), Immigration office, Customs, Land offices, they can evaluate if the performance is the same as before, surely the people will question why the government rewards (salary increase) when there is no improvement.

“When we say the level of efficiency of civil servants, it means that villagers do not have to wait for hours to get approval or meet government officials. If these qualities are present, then reforms in the public service system will be able to be implemented well,“ he said.